MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. On average, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $62.00 target price on Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,678.06. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

