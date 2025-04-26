Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 912.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 983,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,907,000 after buying an additional 886,123 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,043,000 after acquiring an additional 701,594 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,522,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after purchasing an additional 533,895 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,395,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.33. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $17.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

