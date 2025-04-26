MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DIVI opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.66. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

