GeoWealth Management LLC Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 167.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 515,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,554 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 87,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of TKC stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $8.47.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Dividend Announcement

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0866 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

