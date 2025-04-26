Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $84,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SCHB opened at $21.21 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

