Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JACK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $24.51 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $462.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $469.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is -82.63%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

