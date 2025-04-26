CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Lowers Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $36,614,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,525,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,213,000 after purchasing an additional 472,958 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,989,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after buying an additional 213,221 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $3,717,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Perrigo Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.80%.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $214,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,795.04. The trade was a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.