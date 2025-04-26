Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Gray Television as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 214,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Gray Television in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gray Television

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,347 shares in the company, valued at $213,085.95. This trade represents a 22.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Stock Performance

NYSE GTN opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 9.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Gray Television from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gray Television from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

