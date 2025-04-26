Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $219,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,340,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,194,000 after buying an additional 425,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,161,000. Amundi grew its holdings in FOX by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,434,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,006,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,417,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,458,000 after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of FOX by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,367,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,022,000 after purchasing an additional 851,127 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on FOX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FOXA

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $49.35 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.