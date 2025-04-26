Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $324,000 in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 670.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 808.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.17. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $395,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,330.02. This trade represents a 13.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,086.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,859.46. This trade represents a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,817 shares of company stock worth $1,316,006 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

