Marshall Wace LLP Sells 222,366 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,366 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.23% of Despegar.com worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 68,829 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Despegar.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

NYSE DESP opened at $19.14 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

