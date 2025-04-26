Growth Stocks To Watch Today – April 23rd

Blackstone, Novo Nordisk A/S, BlackRock, Prologis, Apollo Global Management, Teledyne Technologies, and The Carlyle Group are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies expected to achieve revenue and earnings growth significantly above the market average. These companies often reinvest earnings into expanding operations rather than paying dividends, which typically results in higher price-to-earnings ratios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.24. 2,952,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NVO stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.19. 5,462,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,039,133. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

NYSE:BLK traded up $10.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $897.87. 276,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,128. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $926.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $984.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $748.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

PLD stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.92. 2,268,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,105. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Prologis has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO stock traded up $4.27 on Wednesday, hitting $127.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,617. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.59 and its 200-day moving average is $153.23. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $12.32 on Wednesday, reaching $448.78. 275,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,375. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $522.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $484.49 and a 200-day moving average of $478.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

NASDAQ:CG traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.98. 3,196,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,118. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $57.50.

