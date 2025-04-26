CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 9,344 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,344 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,646,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,511,000 after purchasing an additional 58,066 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,477,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after buying an additional 735,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,436,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,065,000 after buying an additional 48,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,226,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,640,000 after buying an additional 187,058 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $96,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $51.90 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $89.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

