Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Northern Right Capital Management L.P.

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 2.0% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 309,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 63,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 58,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $50,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ET. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.3275 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

