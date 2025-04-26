Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 4,493 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the quarter. AppLovin comprises approximately 0.9% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Science & Technology Partners L.P. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,609,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 694,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,823,000 after purchasing an additional 154,954 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 45,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at $21,359,201.85. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AppLovin from $575.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AppLovin from $538.00 to $386.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $470.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.05.

AppLovin Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $276.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.16 and its 200-day moving average is $299.96. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $525.15. The company has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. Equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

