Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Acquires 390,094 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,439,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,094 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Embraer worth $89,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERJ opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERJ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

