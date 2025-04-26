Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 675,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,598,000 after acquiring an additional 66,842 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 36.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $243.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.86 and its 200-day moving average is $219.46. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.92 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.38.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

