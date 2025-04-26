Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,586 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $40,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARM. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ARM by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ARM opened at $113.34 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a PE ratio of 149.13, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.57.
Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.
