Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 8,942 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 322.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up approximately 0.5% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,752,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $2,222,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $9,248,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,155.36. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $102,187.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,305.20. This trade represents a 16.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,355 shares of company stock valued at $39,446,799. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.5 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $77.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.