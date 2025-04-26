Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise comprises about 0.6% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,145,000 after purchasing an additional 841,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,128,000 after buying an additional 812,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $482,081,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,349,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,446,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,019,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,959 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXON opened at $603.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.72. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $273.52 and a one year high of $715.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.02, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.45.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

