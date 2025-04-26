Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 1,394 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,486,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $767,378,000 after purchasing an additional 92,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,444,000 after acquiring an additional 30,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,809,000 after purchasing an additional 388,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,744,000 after purchasing an additional 202,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,532,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,571,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $114.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.73.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

In related news, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $2,936,191.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,586 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,202.96. The trade was a 49.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $429,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,242,722. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

