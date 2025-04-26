MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 417.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,334 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,397,643,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031,178 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,258,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048,385 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Tractor Supply by 403.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575,311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 334.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880,010 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 24,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $1,332,198.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,876.75. This trade represents a 42.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $4,809,106.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,686,430.68. This represents a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $49.92 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

