MML Investors Services LLC Sells 2,075 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $319,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Corteva by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,788,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,746,000 after purchasing an additional 856,007 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Corteva by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Corteva by 6.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,605,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,764,000 after buying an additional 288,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $61.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

