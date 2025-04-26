Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,057 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,324,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,278,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,734,000 after purchasing an additional 275,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after buying an additional 226,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,140,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after buying an additional 233,639 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

