Citigroup Cuts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $63.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.34.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after buying an additional 166,332 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 111.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 472,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after acquiring an additional 249,269 shares during the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,000,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,450,000 after purchasing an additional 156,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.