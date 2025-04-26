South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Rating Increased to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of South32 to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South32 has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.
