HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $502.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.61. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $41.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.01 million. Analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,306.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

