HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.
HarborOne Bancorp Trading Up 12.3 %
Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $502.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.61. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $41.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.01 million. Analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.
