Hsbc Global Res Downgrades Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) to Hold

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERFSF. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eurofins Scientific
Eurofins Scientific Stock Down 4.4 %
Eurofins Scientific Company Profile
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eurofins Scientific
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Short Sellers Gave Up on These 3 Names Recently
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Boring Stocks Outperforming the Market This Year
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- If You Wanted To Buy AbbVie and Didn’t, There’s Still Time To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.