Hsbc Global Res Downgrades Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2025

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSFGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERFSF. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eurofins Scientific Stock Down 4.4 %

Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $67.18.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

