Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Lowered to $238.00 at Citigroup

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $280.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wix.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Wix.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $276.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.68.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $166.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $247.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.94.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

