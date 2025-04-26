Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENB. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge stock opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $46.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in Enbridge by 0.7% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 63,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 30.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

