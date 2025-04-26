International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $237.00 to $233.00. The stock had previously closed at $245.48, but opened at $231.18. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. International Business Machines shares last traded at $231.15, with a volume of 5,791,240 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $276.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.41.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBM

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.91. The company has a market capitalization of $215.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.