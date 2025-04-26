Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $337.51, but opened at $323.36. Charter Communications shares last traded at $334.59, with a volume of 446,924 shares changing hands.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1,283.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

