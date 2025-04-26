Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $246.00, but opened at $260.99. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $248.27, with a volume of 11,387 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIFS

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $538.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.73 and a 200-day moving average of $255.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The savings and loans company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.