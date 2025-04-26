Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Stock Price Up 12% – Should You Buy?

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 325,688,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 367,988,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Tower Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Tower Resources alerts:

Tower Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tower Resources is an African-focused energy company advancing its operation in Cameroon towards production and cash flow, and de-risking attractive exploration licenses in the emerging oil and gas provinces of Namibia and South Africa, where world-class discoveries have recently been made.

The Company’s strategy is to build a balanced portfolio of energy opportunities in Africa across the exploration and production cycle in oil and gas and beyond, in stable jurisdictions that the Company knows well and that offer excellent fiscal terms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.