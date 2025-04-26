Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.21 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 97481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMTB shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $701.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -60.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 160.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 1,000.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

