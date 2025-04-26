Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.53 and last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 1446485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 36.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -83.82 and a beta of -0.46.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,557,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,995,000 after buying an additional 1,118,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,670,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,261,000 after acquiring an additional 724,040 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,387,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after purchasing an additional 695,843 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,801,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 435.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 324,555 shares during the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.