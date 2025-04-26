NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $611.53 and last traded at $602.06, with a volume of 7538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $576.03.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $552.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.00.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $700.95 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

