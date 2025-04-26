Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.93, but opened at $44.12. Microchip Technology shares last traded at $46.08, with a volume of 4,290,599 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.32.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 325.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

