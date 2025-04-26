MML Investors Services LLC Sells 2,366 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,438.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,669,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after buying an additional 5,300,530 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,817,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,794,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,484,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,846,000 after acquiring an additional 498,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 567,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1789 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

