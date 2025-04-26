MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 57,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.99. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.47 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.82.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.