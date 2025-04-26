MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,106,000 after purchasing an additional 91,690 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $4,106,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $242.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 6.48. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.38 and a 52-week high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.