MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $72,692,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,030,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 384,141 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,285,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,342,000 after acquiring an additional 206,377 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,141,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,035,000 after purchasing an additional 176,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.2 %

OSK stock opened at $88.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSK shares. DA Davidson set a $120.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

