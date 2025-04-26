MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,084 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPF. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in AppFolio by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 10,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in AppFolio by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. KeyCorp cut shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on AppFolio from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Wolf bought 9,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.81 per share, with a total value of $2,078,931.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,977.06. This trade represents a -150.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Down 18.2 %

APPF stock opened at $192.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.06 and a 200-day moving average of $230.87. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.86. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.01 and a twelve month high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

