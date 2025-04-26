Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Position Boosted by Natixis

Natixis boosted its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 111.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $100.58 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $136.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Addus HomeCare

About Addus HomeCare

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.