MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 8,413 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.8 %

STAG stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 143.27%.

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.