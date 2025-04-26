Natixis Purchases Shares of 731 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Natixis acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,544,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,822,000 after acquiring an additional 163,804 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,169,000 after purchasing an additional 122,173 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at $45,804,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after purchasing an additional 45,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.08 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

TNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $296,524.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,121.20. This represents a 69.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $93,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 408,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,070,221.96. This represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

