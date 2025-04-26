Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.71.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.