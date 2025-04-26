1,859 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WWW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

WWW opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.74 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

