MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,061 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Autoliv worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at about $1,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 38.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,800,000 after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $39,638.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 685 shares in the company, valued at $67,712.25. The trade was a 36.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $178,839.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $720,218.59. This represents a 19.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa America upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Autoliv Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ALV opened at $91.04 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average of $94.18.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 32.22%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

