Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Trading Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,302,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 620,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Euro Sun Mining Trading Down 5.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.43. The stock has a market cap of C$21.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.60.

About Euro Sun Mining

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

